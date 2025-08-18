Sea1 Offshore Q2 2025 results decline after fleet reduction

Sea1 Offshore has reported a significant year-on-year decline in both revenue and profit for the second quarter of 2025, a change primarily driven by the company operating a smaller fleet following the sale of nine vessels in July 2024. The results were, however, bolstered by a significant gain from a separate vessel sale during the quarter.

For the three months ending June 30, the company posted operating revenues of $71.3 million, a substantial drop from the $107.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. The company stated that the sale of the nine vessels accounted for $34 million of this variance. Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to $64.9 million from $131.9 million in the prior-year period.