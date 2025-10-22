Saipem reports positive nine-month and Q3 2025 results

Italian energy services company Saipem has reported continued improvement in its financial performance, approving consolidated results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. The company confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached €11 billion ($13 billion), an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 32.7 per cent year-on-year to €1.2 billion, while the net result improved by 7.3 per cent to a profit of €221 million.