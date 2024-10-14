Romania's OMV Petrom taps Norwegian yard for walk-to-work vessel

The Marin Teknikk-designed vessel will be operated in the Neptun Deep development in the Black Sea. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

The vessel will serve as a base for technicians for platform maintenance, warehousing, carrying out light IMR missions on the field, and transporting personnel and supplies. It will have a length of 89.5 metres, a walk-to-work gangway, and offshore crane, and accommodation for a total of 90 people in single-person cabins.