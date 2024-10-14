Rendering of OMV Petrom's field support vessel
Romania's OMV Petrom taps Norwegian yard for walk-to-work vessel

Romanian integrated energy company OMV Petrom has awarded Norwegian builder Green Yard Kleven a contract for the construction of a new gas field support vessel.

The Marin Teknikk-designed vessel will be operated in the Neptun Deep development in the Black Sea. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

The vessel will serve as a base for technicians for platform maintenance, warehousing, carrying out light IMR missions on the field, and transporting personnel and supplies. It will have a length of 89.5 metres, a walk-to-work gangway, and offshore crane, and accommodation for a total of 90 people in single-person cabins.

The vessel will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system consisting of a battery pack, a variable-speed generator, and engines that can be configured for operation on methanol.

The hull will be built at Montex Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland. It will then be transported to Green Yard Kleven's Ulsteinvik facilities in early 2026 for completion.

