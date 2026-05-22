Record-high revenue for Integrated Wind Solutions in Q1 2026

Integrated Wind Solutions reported record-high total revenue of €34.4 million ($39.9 million) for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 37 per cent increase compared with the first quarter of 2025. This represents a 21 per cent rise from the fourth quarter of 2025.

EBITDA reached €10.1 million in the first quarter, representing a 92 per cent increase from the first quarter of 2025 but a six per cent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company reported that this year-over-year growth was driven by its fleet division.