Reach Subsea signs contract for Black Sea offshore services

Reach Subsea has signed a two plus one year contract to provide offshore inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and light construction services in the Black Sea. This agreement follows a previously announced letter of intent.
The company entered into the contract with an undisclosed charterer that provides ROV-based subsea operations, construction support, and field services to an end client.
Serving as the local contracting partner, Reach Subsea stated the charterer will support efficient execution in coordination with their end client and ensure compliance with local regulatory and operational requirements.
"Our technology and asset base…are highly relevant for this
region, where we see a growing number of opportunities. This contract strengthens our presence in the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, and we look forward to working together with the charterer on the project," said Reach Subsea Chief Executive Officer Jostein Alendal.
To support these offshore operations, Reach Subsea said it has finalised an agreement with Solstad Maritime to charter the vessel Normand Jarstein, which is currently mobilising in the Black Sea for the commencement of the project.