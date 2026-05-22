Reach Subsea signs contract for Black Sea offshore services

Reach Subsea has signed a two plus one year contract to provide offshore inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and light construction services in the Black Sea. This agreement follows a previously announced letter of intent.

The company entered into the contract with an undisclosed charterer that provides ROV-based subsea operations, construction support, and field services to an end client.

Serving as the local contracting partner, Reach Subsea stated the charterer will support efficient execution in coordination with their end client and ensure compliance with local regulatory and operational requirements.