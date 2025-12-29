Petronas Carigali awards dual AHTS work orders to Perdana Petroleum

Malaysia’s Perdana Petroleum has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Perdana Nautika, received two work order awards from Petronas Carigali on November 14, 2025.
The contracts involve the provision of two anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessels.
The first vessel is chartered for 130 days, with an option to extend for an additional 60 days. The second vessel has a primary charter period of 62 days, with a 30-day extension option.
Both vessels will provide 24-hour service to assist and service drilling rigs, offshore installations, and derrick barges. Their duties will include towing operations and anchor handling tasks for the charterer.
The estimated value of the contracts will depend on the specific work orders issued by Petronas Carigali throughout the charter duration.
The company said it expects the agreements to contribute positively to its earnings for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.
It also noted that the charterer approved the release of the announcement on December 29, 2025.