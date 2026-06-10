OranjeWind, Purus ink long-term charter for CSOV

The OranjeWind project, a joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies, and Purus have entered into a five-year charter agreement for the operation of the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Purus Power.

The CSOV will be used for both planned and unplanned maintenance work within the 795MW OranjeWind offshore wind farm located 53 kilometres off the Dutch coast. The agreement has a firm duration of of five years with an option to extend.

Designed for extended stays at sea, the CSOV offers cabins, office space, meeting areas, a gym, and a mess, ensuring maintenance technicians can enjoy maximum comfort.