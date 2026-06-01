Omega Subsea, AGR team up for North Sea ROV and survey operations

Omega Subsea has entered into a long-term partnership with AGR for the delivery of offshore survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services onboard the vessels Aquaman II and Ross Eagle, supporting offshore activity across the North Sea.

Under the agreement with AGR, Omega Subsea will deliver integrated ROV and survey capabilities on board Aquaman II, including a work-class ROV system, offshore personnel, operational technology, and subsea support equipment.

Omega Subsea will also provide dedicated survey services onboard Ross Eagle as part of AGR’s expanding offshore operations.