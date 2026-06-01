Omega Subsea, AGR team up for North Sea ROV and survey operations

Omega Subsea has entered into a long-term partnership with AGR for the delivery of offshore survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services onboard the vessels Aquaman II and Ross Eagle, supporting offshore activity across the North Sea.
Under the agreement with AGR, Omega Subsea will deliver integrated ROV and survey capabilities on board Aquaman II, including a work-class ROV system, offshore personnel, operational technology, and subsea support equipment.
Omega Subsea will also provide dedicated survey services onboard Ross Eagle as part of AGR’s expanding offshore operations.
Omega Subsea said the collaboration will position the company to support flexible and cost-efficient vessel-based subsea operations, including plug and abandonment, cable campaigns, inspection work, and decommissioning projects in an increasingly active offshore market.
The agreement has been established on a long-term basis, with an initial two-year contract period plus extension options, forming part of a broader collaboration between the two companies.
Built in 2005, Aquaman II is an 89.3-metre multipurpose offshore support vessel configured as a light construction AHTS (CAHTS), designed to support demanding offshore and subsea operations across the region. The vessel setup combines marine operations, ROV services, and survey capabilities in a platform suited for a wide range of offshore campaigns.