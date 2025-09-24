Oil firms in Brazil push antitrust regulator to halt Saipem-Subsea7 merger

ExxonMobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator Cade to intervene in a merger between energy contractors Subsea7 and Saipem, public documents seen by Reuters show.

In filings submitted on Thursday, the firms said the merger between Norway's Subsea7 and Italy's Saipem would bring a level of concentration in the subsea oil and gas services market that could drive up costs and curb competition.