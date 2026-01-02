OceanPact secures over $580m in RSV charter contracts from Petrobras

OceanPact will be responsible for the full operation of both the RSVs and the ROVs, which boast state-of-the-art technology, the capability to operate at depths of up to 3,000 metres, and a wide range of tools for various subsea activities.

The total value of the charters is approximately BRL3.2 billion (US$580 million).

In December 2024, OceanPact had already announced the signing of a BRL697 million (US$126 million) contract, also with Petrobras, for the chartering of the offshore terminal support vessel Ilha do Mosqueiro for a four-year term.