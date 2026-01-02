OceanPact secures over $580m in RSV charter contracts from Petrobras

Brazilian offshore vessel operator OceanPact has entered into four new agreements with Petrobras for the chartering of ROV support vessels (RSVs) over a four-year period.
The RSVs Parcel do Bandolim, Parcel das Timbebas, Parcel das Paredes, and Parcel dos Reis will be employed in operations with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for the inspection of subsea structures, preventive and corrective maintenance, and installation and removal of subsea equipment among other activities across Petrobras’ offshore units.
OceanPact will be responsible for the full operation of both the RSVs and the ROVs, which boast state-of-the-art technology, the capability to operate at depths of up to 3,000 metres, and a wide range of tools for various subsea activities.
The total value of the charters is approximately BRL3.2 billion (US$580 million).
In December 2024, OceanPact had already announced the signing of a BRL697 million (US$126 million) contract, also with Petrobras, for the chartering of the offshore terminal support vessel Ilha do Mosqueiro for a four-year term.