NOV: Middle East disruptions to weigh on first quarter

NOV claimed on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue and earnings will come in below its prior outlook due to delays in equipment deliveries and higher logistics costs linked to the war in the Middle East.

Shares of the oilfield equipment and services provider fell nearly three per cent in premarket trading.

The company estimated the conflict reduced revenue by around $54 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) by about $32 million.