Norwind Offshore welcomes new windfarm support CSOV to fleet

Norwind Helm is the fifth vessel delivered by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard to Norwind Offshore. It is a sister vessel of Norwind Hurricane, which was handed over to the same owner earlier this year.

The CSOVs designed and built for Norwind Offshore are tailor-made for worldwide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The design was developed by Vard Design and is a highly versatile platform for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and enhanced operability. The vessels are equipped to provide services during both construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.