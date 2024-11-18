Norwind Offshore welcomes new windfarm support CSOV to fleet
Norwegian offshore wind support company Norwind Offshore took delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in a ceremony in Ålesund on Friday, November 15.
Norwind Helm is the fifth vessel delivered by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard to Norwind Offshore. It is a sister vessel of Norwind Hurricane, which was handed over to the same owner earlier this year.
The CSOVs designed and built for Norwind Offshore are tailor-made for worldwide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The design was developed by Vard Design and is a highly versatile platform for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and enhanced operability. The vessels are equipped to provide services during both construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.
Norwind Helm measures 85 by 19.5 metres and is equipped with a height-adjustable and 3D motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a stand-alone 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessel also has battery solutions installed for hybrid operations as well as accommodation for 87 persons on board.
The hull of Norwind Helm was built at Vard Braila in Romania and outfitted and finalised at Vard Brattvaag in Norway. Vard said the CSOV was delivered two weeks ahead of its contractual delivery date.