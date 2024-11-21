Norwegian builder secures orders for five walk-to-work vessels
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of five new walk-to-work vessels in a series for an undisclosed international customer.
The vessels will provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector. Design work on the vessels was undertaken in close collaboration with the customer.
The vessels will each feature a hull design optimised for low fuel consumption as well as high operability and comfort. Each vessel will be equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and improved working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.
Each vessel will have a length of approximately 88 metres, a beam of about 19.8 metres, and workshops and warehouse facilities for onboard fabrication and maintenance.
Construction will take place at Vard's Vung Tau facilities in Vietnam. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between the second half of 2027 and early 2028.