Norwegian builder secures orders for five walk-to-work vessels

The vessels will provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector. Design work on the vessels was undertaken in close collaboration with the customer.

The vessels will each feature a hull design optimised for low fuel consumption as well as high operability and comfort. Each vessel will be equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and improved working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.