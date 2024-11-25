Norway's Rem Offshore taps local yard for IMR vessel

Named Rem Ocean, the IMR vessel will be built to a design developed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk. Upon delivery, it will enter into an eight-year charter agreement with DeepOcean, which has in turn secured a long-term agreement with Equinor.

The IMR vessel will have a length of 170 metres, dual-fuel methanol engines, battery packs, and fully electric deck equipment including cranes. Skipsteknisk said the hybrid propulsion setup will help yield fuel emissions reductions of approximately 90 per cent.