North Star takes delivery of final hybrid SOV in series

As with earlier sister vessel Grampian Tyne, which was delivered in 2023, Grampian Tweed has an LOA of 79.9 metres, a moulded beam of 19 metres, a loaded draught of 5.6 metres, a depth of 7.4 metres, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers and 39 technicians and other personnel.

North Star said the SOV's design includes technician accommodation areas and facilities for parts storage and cargo handling. Space is also available for a hybrid electric daughtercraft with seating for up to eight people and deck space for cargo totalling one tonne.