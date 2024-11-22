North Star takes delivery of final hybrid SOV in series
UK offshore services provider North Star recently took delivery of a new service operation vessel (SOV) built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. Grampian Tweed is the final unit in a series of four hybrid electric SOVs built for North Star.
As with earlier sister vessel Grampian Tyne, which was delivered in 2023, Grampian Tweed has an LOA of 79.9 metres, a moulded beam of 19 metres, a loaded draught of 5.6 metres, a depth of 7.4 metres, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers and 39 technicians and other personnel.
North Star said the SOV's design includes technician accommodation areas and facilities for parts storage and cargo handling. Space is also available for a hybrid electric daughtercraft with seating for up to eight people and deck space for cargo totalling one tonne.
The propulsion arrangement includes four 1,300kW engines driving two propellers, two bow tunnel thrusters, a drop-down azimuthing thruster, an emergency generator, and a 745kWh energy storage system.
The occupants are housed in 60 single cabins with en suite toilets. Other facilities include four day rooms, four offices, two conference rooms including one with an auditorium, a gym, a mess, three wardrobe areas, and an internal warehouse with an area of 510 square metres, boat landing access, and side loading cargo capability. Another 330 square metres of space is available on the vessel's open deck for transporting other cargo.