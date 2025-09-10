NMDC Group and ADNOC L&S to collaborate on offshore projects in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi-based NMDC Group and ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) have signed a three-year agreement to explore collaboration on delivering maritime services for offshore projects.

In a statement, ADNOC L&S said the agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies, establishing an expanded framework for continued collaboration on offshore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in Abu Dhabi. The scope of the deal includes provisions for marine services and integrated logistics.