NMDC Group and ADNOC L&S to collaborate on offshore projects in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi-based NMDC Group and ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) have signed a three-year agreement to explore collaboration on delivering maritime services for offshore projects.
In a statement, ADNOC L&S said the agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies, establishing an expanded framework for continued collaboration on offshore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in Abu Dhabi. The scope of the deal includes provisions for marine services and integrated logistics.
Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, highlighted that both entities operate some of the largest marine fleets in the region. He added that, “it is crucial that we are aligned to ensure we maximize our effectiveness in our sectors for Abu Dhabi and our shareholders.”
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, commented, “by combining our expertise with NMDC, we will create new opportunities, deliver value to ADNOC, our shareholders and our customers, and advance the UAE’s economic development.”