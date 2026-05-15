Mermaid Maritime reports over $4m operating loss in Q1 2026

Mermaid Maritime has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Mermaid Maritime posted revenues of US$82.98 million in Q1 2026, a decrease of 29.2 per cent from US$117.7 million from the same quarter in 2025. Total expenses in Q1 2026 reached US$88.98 million compared to US$125.9 million losses in Q1 2025.

The company therefore yielded an operating loss of US$4.638 million, a 41 per cent decrease from the US$7.873 million loss incurred in Q1 2025.