Mermaid Maritime reports 48 per cent profit drop in 2025

Current assets as at December 31, 2025 were US$226.1 million, an increase of US$16.7 million compared to US$209.4 million as at December 31, 2024. This was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of US$42.9 million from proceeds received by the group from proceeds from issuance of shares. However, it was offset by a decrease in trade and other accounts receivable of US$26.8 million.

Non-current assets as at December 31, 2025 were US$224.1 million, an increase of US$17.7 million compared to US$206.4 million as at December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to increase in restricted deposit at financial institutions and increase in property, plant and equipment of US$11.3 million and US$10.7 million, respectively.

Additionally, investment in joint ventures rose to US$4.7 million, mainly due acquisition of interests in joint ventures and share of profit of joint ventures, and offset against dividends received from joint ventures. The increase in non-current assets was offset by a decrease in right-of-use assets of US$ 9.3 million.