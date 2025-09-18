Marco Polo Marine secures SG$100m in ship chartering contracts

Singapore-based Marco Polo Marine has announced that its ship chartering order book stood at approximately SG$100 million ($73 million) as of June 30, 2025.
The company stated that the secured contracts span the next three years and reflect the company's diverse fleet deployment across the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.
Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine, commented, “Our strong order book of approximately SG$100 million provides investors with clear revenue visibility and reinforces confidence in our growth trajectory.”
The company reiterated its positive outlook, stating it is strategically positioned to leverage strong demand across both the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.
The company's new commissioning service operation vessel, the Wind Archer, began generating income in mid-April and is expected to contribute through the rest of this year and into 2026.
In its ship chartering business, the company noted that revenue from rechartering vessels in Taiwan remains subdued due to project phasing, but this is expected to be offset by new vessel additions and the income from the Wind Archer.
The completion of the company's fourth dry dock is also anticipated to provide additional performance contributions as its operations ramp up.
