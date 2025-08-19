Marco Polo Marine maintains profitability with strong margins in Q2 2025; credits improved charter rates and utilisation

Ship chartering segment performance

The group’s ship chartering business generated revenue of SG$22.2 million (US$17.3 million) in Q2 2025, supported by improved charter rates across its fleet and the maiden contribution of its first commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), which boosted revenue.

While third-party vessel rechartering in Taiwan moderated, this was partially offset by revenue from owned vessels.

Operationally, vessel utilisation improved significantly to 71 per cent in Q2 2025 – a six percentage point increase quarter-on-quarter (65 per cent). Marco Polo said this upward trend demonstrates continued recovery in chartering activity despite softer market conditions compared to the exceptionally strong 86 per cent utilisation recorded in Q2 2024.