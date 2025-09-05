Malaysia's Nam Cheong terminates OSV charter with Japanese windfarm contractor

"Following the charterer's continued non-performance, the group has issued a notice of termination to the charterer, formally terminating the charter contract," said Nam Cheong. "While the charter contract did not progress to operational deployment, the charterer remains liable for certain contractual payments."

Nam Cheong added that it is, "actively exploring alternative deployment and chartering opportunities for the OSV to mitigate financial impact and assure optimal asset utilisation."

"The group reserves all rights to pursue recovery of outstanding sums and to seek any other remedies available under the charter contract and applicable laws," said Nam Cheong.