Malaysia's Keyfield secures charter contracts worth $55.3m

Malaysian offshore vessel owner and operator Keyfield International has secured 13 contracts worth MYR229 million ($55.3 million) to perform chartering work in Malaysia, Thailand, and the Middle East.
The agreements include extension options valued at approximately MYR41 million.
The contracts commenced or will commence during the second and third quarters of 2026, with firm charter periods ranging from one month to 17 months. Some of these agreements also contain extension options ranging from 15 days to five months.
Currently, 12 of the group's 14 owned vessels are on hire, while the other two vessels are projected by the firm to begin work early in the second half of 2026 following operational inspections.
Keyfield stated that the new contracts are expected to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the financial years ending December 31, 2026, and December 31, 2027.
The company has now secured 21 charter contracts during the first half of 2026, including eight agreements announced earlier in the year. It added that the charters will utilise a mix of Keyfield's own fleet and third-party vessels.