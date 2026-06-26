Malaysia's Keyfield secures charter contracts worth $55.3m

Currently, 12 of the group's 14 owned vessels are on hire, while the other two vessels are projected by the firm to begin work early in the second half of 2026 following operational inspections.

Keyfield stated that the new contracts are expected to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the financial years ending December 31, 2026, and December 31, 2027.

The company has now secured 21 charter contracts during the first half of 2026, including eight agreements announced earlier in the year. It added that the charters will utilise a mix of Keyfield's own fleet and third-party vessels.