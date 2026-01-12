Lianson Fleet Group completes $10m disposal of AHTS vessel

The consideration was reached on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis, reflecting market values for comparable vessels. The disposal is part of fleet rejuvenation efforts to modernise and replace assets in line with oil and gas industry demands.

Lianson Fleet stated the move aligns with the group’s rebranding and strategy to diversify from being a pure-play offshore support vessel (OSV) provider. The company added that it intends to move into other vessel asset classes to support new markets and operational flexibility.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and strategic initiatives. The group stated that the gain on disposal will contribute positively to earnings, net assets, and gearing for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.