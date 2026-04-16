LD Armateurs acquires OSV for subsea operations

LD TravOcean, a subsidiary of the LD Armateurs Group, has purchased the multi-purpose support vessel SIDDIS Mariner. The 88.3-metre ship will be renamed TVO Mariner.

Built in 2011, the vessel features a payload capacity of approximately 2,500 tonnes and a 950-square-metre working deck. The TVO Mariner is equipped with DP2 dynamic positioning and provides accommodation for up to 70 people.

This acquisition forms part of an investment plan by the LDA Group that aims to double its maritime fleet. LD TravOcean stated the vessel will enhance project management from mobilisation to delivery for segments including telecom cables, offshore wind, and cable repair.