LD Armateurs acquires OSV for subsea operations

LD TravOcean, a subsidiary of the LD Armateurs Group, has purchased the multi-purpose support vessel SIDDIS Mariner. The 88.3-metre ship will be renamed TVO Mariner.
Built in 2011, the vessel features a payload capacity of approximately 2,500 tonnes and a 950-square-metre working deck. The TVO Mariner is equipped with DP2 dynamic positioning and provides accommodation for up to 70 people.
This acquisition forms part of an investment plan by the LDA Group that aims to double its maritime fleet. LD TravOcean stated the vessel will enhance project management from mobilisation to delivery for segments including telecom cables, offshore wind, and cable repair.
Samira Draoua, Chief Executive Officer of LD Armateurs, commented, “This vessel acquisition fully reflects the LDA Group’s strategy of investing in...assets that strengthen our long-term growth.”
Olivier Le Nagard, Managing Director of LD TravOcean, noted that the TVO Mariner allows the group to provide controlled solutions for submarine cable installation and deep-sea ROV activities.
The ship is scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2026 and will operate under the French flag with an LDA crew. Maritime management will be overseen by LD Armateurs, while projects and operations will be led by LD TravOcean.