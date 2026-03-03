Kraken Robotics announces $615m deal to acquire Covelya Group

Kraken Robotics has entered into an agreement to acquire the Covelya Group, a provider of underwater technology solutions operating through its subsidiary companies Sonardyne International, EIVA, Forcys, Wavefront Systems, Voyis Imaging and Chelsea Technologies.

Kraken will acquire Covelya for a total consideration of $615 million, excluding transaction costs and subject to adjustment, of which $480 million will be paid in cash and $135 million will be satisfied through the issue of common shares of the company.

“We have long admired Covelya Group and its operating businesses and are very pleased to join forces with its talented team,” commented Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken.