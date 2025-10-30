Kongsberg to spin off maritime arm in planned IPO

Norwegian defence contractor Kongsberg Gruppen, maker of the Joint Strike Missile air defence system, said on Thursday it planned to spin off its civilian-focused Kongsberg Maritime business in an initial public offering on the Oslo Bourse.

Synergies between the business areas have diminished over time, and the spin-off will create two focused companies, each positioned to seize global growth opportunities within their respective markets, Kongsberg Gruppen said in a statement.