Kim Heng completes acquisition of remaining shares in Bridgewater Offshore joint venture

Kim Heng said it wishes to undertake the proposed acquisition to consolidate its interest in BOPL and all vessels under BOPL for its chartering segment with both PEFL and PVEF5 reaching the end of the funds’ lifecycle.

In view of the above, the Kim Heng board considers the proposed acquisition to be in the commercial interests of the group as it will enhance the capacity and capability of the group’s chartering segment. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the board expects the acquisition to contribute positively to the group’s financial performance.