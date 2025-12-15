Keel laid for Herman Senior's new offshore support workboat

Netherlands-based marine services provider Herman Senior said recently that the keel of its newest multi-purpose vessel was laid in a ceremony on Tuesday, December 9.

The 49-metre-long Smokey will be the first in a new series of workboats that will serve the offshore energy and marine construction markets. Spud poles, a four-point mooring system, and a DP2 system will enable the vessel to maintain position in all circumstances in both shallow and deep waters.