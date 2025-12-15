Keel laid for Herman Senior's new offshore support workboat

Netherlands-based marine services provider Herman Senior said recently that the keel of its newest multi-purpose vessel was laid in a ceremony on Tuesday, December 9.
The 49-metre-long Smokey will be the first in a new series of workboats that will serve the offshore energy and marine construction markets. Spud poles, a four-point mooring system, and a DP2 system will enable the vessel to maintain position in all circumstances in both shallow and deep waters.
The 16-metre beam will ensure the stability needed to accommodate an array of equipment via the open aft deck. This includes a moveable, hydraulic A-frame, a 14-metre cable carousel, and two knuckle boom cranes, one of which will feature an active heave compensated winch.
The vessel will be able to undertake a broad scope of work. Amongst the operations it can perform are transportation of cargo, offshore energy maintenance, diving support operations, pipeline work, and cable maintenance and repair.
MLC 2006-compliant accommodation will be available for 34 personnel.