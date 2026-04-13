K Line acquires full ownership of wind service subsidiary

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has acquired full ownership of K Line Wind Service following a share purchase from its subsidiary Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen. The transaction was finalised on March 31, transitioning the entity from a joint venture to a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent firm.
The Japanese shipping company established K Line Wind Service in 2021 alongside Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen to provide support for the offshore wind power generation sector.
This business operates work vessels and geotechnical survey vessels while offering support for marine surveys and offshore construction.
K Line stated that the acquisition is intended to, "accelerate decision-making and achieve more integrated business operations". The company also noted that the consolidation will help to, "facilitate the growth of KWS’s business and enhance the corporate value of the K Line Group as a whole."
Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen and its subsidiary Offshore Operation Co will continue providing support to the wind service business as part of the wider group.
These units manage offshore support vessels across various sectors including maritime salvage, towing, and marine resource development.