K Line acquires full ownership of wind service subsidiary

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has acquired full ownership of K Line Wind Service following a share purchase from its subsidiary Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen. The transaction was finalised on March 31, transitioning the entity from a joint venture to a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent firm.

The Japanese shipping company established K Line Wind Service in 2021 alongside Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen to provide support for the offshore wind power generation sector.

This business operates work vessels and geotechnical survey vessels while offering support for marine surveys and offshore construction.