IWS Fleet wins additional vessel contracts

Integrated Wind Solutions subsidiary IWS Fleet has secured additional employment for its commissioning service operation vessels to meet what it described as continued strong demand.

Under the agreements, a new customer identified as a major wind turbine manufacturer has contracted one of the company's new commissioning service operation vessels to bridge an open period between two of the already fixed charters of IWS Fleet in the third quarter of 2026.

In addition to this new contract, an existing client has exercised an extension option for one of the vessels during the fourth quarter of 2026.