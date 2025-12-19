IWS Fleet secures two-year extension with existing European customer

Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has announced that its subsidiary, IWS Fleet, has agreed to a two-year extension of a strategic agreement with an unnamed existing client for the European region. The deal ensures continuity through 2029, with additional options to extend the partnership until 2032.
The agreement also introduces opportunities for IWS Fleet to engage in projects across the Asia-Pacific region. As part of the arrangement, the company has secured approximately 600 days of employment for 2028, plus an additional 180 optional days reaching into early 2029.
Several vessels from a new series of CSOVs will be utilised, with start-ups expected in the first and second quarters of 2028.
The extension adds approximately €36 million ($42 million) to the charter backlog, assuming all options are exercised. IWS noted this represents a 36 per cent increase over the backlog reported at the end of the third quarter of 2025.
Including previously announced option days, IWS Fleet has now secured 35 per cent of its available capacity for 2028.