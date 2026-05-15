IPO or $2b sale: Cyan Renewables owner weighs options

Singapore's Seraya Partners is considering a dual-track process for its offshore wind services firm Cyan Renewables that could result in either a sale or an initial public offering, its chief investment officer said.

Cyan, a Singapore-based marine services company focused on renewables, could be worth as much as $2 billion, according to one person familiar with the matter.

Infrastructure-focused private equity firm Seraya Partners is assessing strategic options for Cyan after receiving several offers to acquire the company, said James Chern, managing partner and chief investment officer, as strong demand for vessels and a limited global supply push up valuations across the sector.