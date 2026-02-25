Integrated Wind Solutions reports record profit in Q4 2025

Integrated Wind Solutions reported a record net profit of €7.8 million ($8.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. This figure represents a 34 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Total revenue for the quarter reached €28.5 million, which the firm reported was an 18 per cent rise from the previous three-month period. The company also declared its first cash dividend of NOK3 ($0.27) per share to be paid during the first quarter of 2026.
This payout includes an ordinary quarterly dividend of NOK1 and an extraordinary payment of NOK2. The board of directors approved a new dividend policy following the growth in earnings, the company said.
IWS Fleet generated €22.3 million in revenue during the quarter as the final vessel in its newbuilding programme, the IWS Sunwalker, began operations on December 7. By the end of the year, the company had six vessels in operation with three on charter to Dogger Bank and three to Siemens Gamesa.
The fleet division signed a two-year extension for its strategic agreement in the European region, which now runs through 2029. This agreement includes options to further extend the contract until 2032.
The group reported a total backlog of €152 million at the end of the quarter. This amount signifies an increase of 50.5 per cent from the third quarter of 2025, the company stated.
In its services division, the company completed a merger between its subsidiary ProCon and Hyndla. The merged entity has secured new contracts valued at more than €20 million so far in the first quarter of 2026.
Chief Executive Officer Lars-Henrik Røren stated, “The declared cash dividend of NOK3.00 per share marks a significant milestone for IWS by returning cash to our supportive shareholders.” He added that the fleet continues to deliver strong performance with 100 per cent commercial uptime.
The company reported that earnings per share reached €0.14 for the final quarter of the year. It added that the merger in its services division and backlog growth provide confidence for its performance in the second half of 2026.