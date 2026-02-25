Integrated Wind Solutions reports record profit in Q4 2025

Integrated Wind Solutions reported a record net profit of €7.8 million ($8.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. This figure represents a 34 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter reached €28.5 million, which the firm reported was an 18 per cent rise from the previous three-month period. The company also declared its first cash dividend of NOK3 ($0.27) per share to be paid during the first quarter of 2026.

This payout includes an ordinary quarterly dividend of NOK1 and an extraordinary payment of NOK2. The board of directors approved a new dividend policy following the growth in earnings, the company said.