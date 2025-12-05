India's Seamec secures $43m charter for MSV

Indian offshore services company Seamec has entered into a charter hire contract with HAL Offshore for the deployment of its multi support vessel (MSV) Seamec Agastya.
The agreement, signed on December 4, 2025, carries an estimated value of approximately $43.07 million, inclusive of goods and services tax (GST).
The vessel, formerly known as the NPP Nusantara, will be deployed to support Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) operations under an ongoing five-year contract held by HAL Offshore. The charter covers a balance period of four years at a rate of $25,000 per day.
Deployment of the vessel is scheduled to commence following the completion of its statutory dry docking.
In a stock exchange filing, Seamec disclosed that the agreement constitutes a related party transaction, as HAL Offshore is a promoter of the company holding a 70.77 per cent stake.
The company stated the transaction was conducted at arm's length and within the normal course of business.