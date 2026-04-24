Hornbeck Offshore to merge with Helix Energy Solutions

The Helix Energy Solutions Group (HESG) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction, establishing an integrated offshore services company.

Upon closing of the transaction, HOS shareholders will own approximately 55 per cent and HESG shareholders will own approximately 45 per cent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

"The strategic combination will create a recognised leader in offshore operations through a diversified and expanded high-specification fleet of specialty vessels, supported by subsea robotics, well intervention and technical service capabilities, including trenching subsea pipelines and cables," HESG and HOS said via a joint press release on Thursday, April 23.