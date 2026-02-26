Higher revenue leads SBM Offshore to raise dividends and buybacks

Dutch offshore oil services company SBM Offshore announced a 57 per cent annual surge in shareholder returns to a record $470 million on Thursday and committed to returning at least $2.1 billion to investors over the next six years.

The Amsterdam-based floating production specialist said it would pay $2.57 per share through a $200 million dividend and a $270 million share buyback programme, following strong operational performance and the early sale of its FPSO One Guyana unit to ExxonMobil.

The company's directional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation stood at $1.7 billion in 2025, beating expectations of $1.65 billion by analysts polled by the company.