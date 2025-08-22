Helix wins multi-year well intervention contract in Gulf of Mexico

Helix Energy Solutions has been awarded a multi-year contract by an unnamed major operator to provide production enhancement and well abandonment services in the US Gulf of Mexico. The contract is scheduled to commence in 2026 and includes a minimum commitment of vessel utilisation, which will be split over a period of three years.

The contract calls for the provision of either the Q5000 or Q4000 riser-based well intervention vessel. Helix will also supply an intervention riser system (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, and project management and engineering services.