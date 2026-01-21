Halliburton beats Q4 2025 profit expectations on overseas demand

Halliburton surpassed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, on the back of steady demand for its services and equipment in international markets.

Shares of the company rose nearly two per cent in premarket trading.

Offshore exploration and drilling activity in regions including the Middle East, Africa and Asia have boosted demand for oilfield services, with producers seeking to expand their inventories.

"Halliburton's international business is strong. Our collaborative value proposition is winning, our technology is delivering and our growth engines are aligned with the evolution of the market," CEO Jeff Miller said.

Quarterly revenue from Halliburton's international segment was $3.5 billion, compared with $3.4 billion a year earlier.