Gulf Marine Services reports revenue growth for nine-month period of 2025

Gulf Marine Services, a provider of self-propelled, self-elevating offshore lift boats, has announced highlights of its unaudited results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Revenue increased by ten per cent to $138.3 million compared to $126.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by seven per cent to $81.5 million from $76.1 million in the first nine months of 2024.