First steel cut for future Edda Wind CSOV
Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered from the company by Norwegian operator Edda Wind.
The CSOV is one of four being built by Vard for Edda Wind under a €250 million (US$280 million) contract awarded in March 2023. Vard said the design is developed to meet the owner's requirements for flexibility, operability, efficient logistics, and environment-friendly systems.
The vessel is designed with Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption.
All four CSOVs will be prepared for green fuels and energy carriers and will have the flexibility to adapt to various types of fuels in the future. The vessels will also be equipped with the latest technology for energy-efficient HVAC, power generation, and propellers.
The vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway in cooperation with and exclusively for Edda Wind. The first two CSOVs will be built at Vard's Romania and Norway facilities are are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025. Vard Vung Tau will meanwhile build the third and fourth CSOVs.