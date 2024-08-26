First steel cut for future Edda Wind CSOV

All four CSOVs will be prepared for green fuels and energy carriers and will have the flexibility to adapt to various types of fuels in the future. The vessels will also be equipped with the latest technology for energy-efficient HVAC, power generation, and propellers.

The vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway in cooperation with and exclusively for Edda Wind. The first two CSOVs will be built at Vard's Romania and Norway facilities are are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025. Vard Vung Tau will meanwhile build the third and fourth CSOVs.