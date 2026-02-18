Erria shifts focus to profitability and capital discipline in 2026

Danish maritime conglomerate Erria has released its financial expectations for 2026 following a period of stable growth. The company stated it is shifting focus from top-line expansion toward profitability and liquidity management.

Revenue for the year is forecast between DKK190 million ($27 million) and DKK210 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected to range from DKK8.5 million to DKK10.5 million according to the company.

Earnings before interest and tax is projected to reach between DKK7 million and DKK9 million. These figures reflect a prioritisation of margin improvements and operational efficiency across its subsidiaries, Erria said.