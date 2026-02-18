Erria shifts focus to profitability and capital discipline in 2026

Danish maritime conglomerate Erria has released its financial expectations for 2026 following a period of stable growth. The company stated it is shifting focus from top-line expansion toward profitability and liquidity management.
Revenue for the year is forecast between DKK190 million ($27 million) and DKK210 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected to range from DKK8.5 million to DKK10.5 million according to the company.
Earnings before interest and tax is projected to reach between DKK7 million and DKK9 million. These figures reflect a prioritisation of margin improvements and operational efficiency across its subsidiaries, Erria said.
The guidance incorporates the first full year of integration for Nordic Marine Partner. This addition is expected to contribute positively to both turnover and earnings according to Erria.
Results in 2025 were influenced by a docking programme and high activity levels for the Ørsted fleet. The company said 2026 is expected to represent a more normalised activity year without similar one-off effects.
The company noted that operations will continue through subsidiaries such as Mermaid Maritime Vietnam, Cathay Seal, and Erria Container Services. Management said it intends to strengthen value creation per invested krone through capital discipline.
Henrik N. Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Erria, said, “Where 2025 was the year where we demonstrated top-line growth, 2026 is the year where we harvest the effect of the structural improvements we have implemented in recent years.” He stated that the ambition is to strengthen underlying earnings capacity while improving cash conversion.
Erria noted the global market remains characterised by geopolitical uncertainty and continued disruptions to supply chains. It remarked that its structure as a maritime conglomerate provides risk diversification and operational flexibility.
Annual financial results for the company are scheduled for publication on March 25, 2026.