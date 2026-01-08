Equinor awards $10 billion in supplier maintenance contracts

Equinor has signed framework agreements with a group of suppliers worth 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($10 billion) for maintenance and modifications of its offshore and onshore installations, the company said on Thursday.

The new agreements for a five-year period, with options to extend by a further three- and two-year periods, were signed with Aibel, Wood Group, IKM Group, Head Energy and Rosenberg Worley, Moreld Apply and Aker Solutions.

The new agreements replace deals signed in 2016 with Aibel, Apply, Wood Group, Aker Solutions and Reinertsen that expire this March. Aker Solutions acquired Reinertsen's offshore business in 2017.