Eidesvik Reach agrees to sell IMR vessel and onboard ROV

Eidesvik Reach, a joint venture in which Reach Subsea holds a 49.9 per cent ownership interest, has signed a memorandum of agreement with an undisclosed buyer to sell the IMR vessel Viking Reach.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the early fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

As part of the transaction, Reach Subsea will also sell the work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) onboard Viking Reach. The company expects to recognise an accounting gain of approximately NOK30 million ($2.8 million) from the ROV sale upon completion.