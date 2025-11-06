Eidesvik Offshore Q3 revenue dips, warns of challenging PSV market

Eidesvik Offshore reported revenue of NOK204.6 million ($19 million) for the third quarter of 2025, slightly down from NOK207.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was NOK87.6 million, with a margin of 42.8 per cent, compared to NOK96.5 million and a 47 per cent margin in Q3 2024.

The company achieved a fleet utilisation rate of nearly 100 per cent in both its subsea and supply segments. However, the flat revenue development was attributed to a reduced profit-based allocation compensation from one of its vessels. Operating expenses rose 7.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by unplanned repairs.