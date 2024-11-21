Edda Wind welcomes newest 88m CSOV to fleet
Offshore wind service support provider Edda Wind has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Spanish shipbuilder Gondan.
Vestri Enabler belongs to the same series as Edda Breeze, which was handed over by Gondan in 2022, and Sudri Enabler, which was delivered earlier this year.
Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel measures 88.3 by 19.7 metres and can house 97 technicians and 23 crewmembers. The onboard equipment includes a 3D-compensated crane, a motion-compensated offshore gangway, an integrated lift with a capacity of 26 people, and a helicopter deck.
The accommodation spaces include a galley, four offices, two conference rooms, a day room, a recreation room, and a medical bay. Also available onboard are a waste management system and rescue equipment.
Vestri Enabler is prepared for running emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system. The vessel will commence operation immediately following testing and mobilisation in the UK on a contract with a duration of four months plus options.