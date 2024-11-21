Edda Wind welcomes newest 88m CSOV to fleet

Vestri Enabler belongs to the same series as Edda Breeze, which was handed over by Gondan in 2022, and Sudri Enabler, which was delivered earlier this year.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel measures 88.3 by 19.7 metres and can house 97 technicians and 23 crewmembers. The onboard equipment includes a 3D-compensated crane, a motion-compensated offshore gangway, an integrated lift with a capacity of 26 people, and a helicopter deck.