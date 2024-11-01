Edda Wind formally names newest SOV
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Edda Wind has formally named the newest service operation vessel (SOV) to join its fleet. Formerly Edda Goelo, the vessel has now been renamed Goelo Enabler.
Built by Spain's Balenciaga Shipyard to a design by Norway's Salt Ship Design, Goelo Enabler has already commenced operations in support of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at Iberdrola's offshore wind farm in France's Saint-Brieuc Bay. The SOV is being operated as a mother vessel for technicians as they perform maintenance work on offshore wind turbines.
The SOV is prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as an energy carrier in a liquid organic hydrogen carrier concept. This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company's strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions, and endurance.
Goelo Enabler's charter with Siemens Gamesa will have a firm period of five years. As with earlier sister Edda Brint, the new SOV has an LOA of 82 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and cabins that can house up to 60 personnel.