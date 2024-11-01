Edda Wind formally names newest SOV

Built by Spain's Balenciaga Shipyard to a design by Norway's Salt Ship Design, Goelo Enabler has already commenced operations in support of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at Iberdrola's offshore wind farm in France's Saint-Brieuc Bay. The SOV is being operated as a mother vessel for technicians as they perform maintenance work on offshore wind turbines.

The SOV is prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as an energy carrier in a liquid organic hydrogen carrier concept. This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company's strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions, and endurance.