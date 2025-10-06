DOF Group wins over $60m in new contracts in North America

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has announced several new project awards in the North America region with a combined contract value of more than $60 million.
The company said the new contracts will secure more than 300 days of firm vessel utilisation, with further options available.
The vessel Skandi Skansen will be utilised for a mooring project in Guyana, with an expected commencement in October 2025 and a duration of approximately six weeks.
The Skandi Implementer has secured two separate jobs in Mexico with international oil companies for subsea cable repair and installation services. These projects will be executed during the fourth quarter of 2025 and have an expected combined duration of more than two months.
Additionally, the third-party vessel Cade Candies will be used to provide "walk to work" services off the East Coast of the USA. This project is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026 and will have a duration of approximately eight months.
Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said, “I am very happy to see the strong momentum in the North America region continue with these project awards, securing utilisation for project vessels in the region.”