DOF Group secures North Sea subsea services contract from BP

DOF said that preparations for the project are already underway, and that its full scope of work will encompass project management, engineering, logistics, and the offshore execution of the services.

The offshore operations are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026. Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, stated, “We are proud to be awarded a contract with BP for subsea services in the North Sea. This agreement represents a significant step forward for DOF and our UK subsea organization.”

DOF noted that financial details related to the agreement, such as specific rates and the overall revenue value of the contract, will remain undisclosed.