DOF Group secures $160m in Brazilian contract extensions

The Brazilian-flagged AHTS vessels Skandi Fluminense, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Angra, Skandi Urca, and Skandi Iguaçu, all equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROV), have had their current contracts extended until the first quarter of 2027.

Consequently, the four-year contracts for these vessels previously signed in mid-2025 will now commence in early 2027 and run until the first quarter of 2031.

Additionally, Petrobras and DOF have extended the current RSV contracts for Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia until the end of 2026. The new four-year contracts for these two vessels, which were announced in October 2025, will now begin at the start of 2027.