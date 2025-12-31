DOF Group awarded $150m long-term RSV contract with Petrobras

DOF Group has secured a new long-term contract in Brazil for the robotic support vessel (RSV) Skandi Commander.
The company said the four-year agreement with Petrobras was awarded following the same competitive tender process as six previously announced RSV contracts.
The contract is valued at approximately $150 million ($150 million) and is expected to commence in January 2027.
A primary feature of the agreement is the deployment of an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) alongside a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) as part of the vessel's subsea duties.
The Skandi Commander will support offshore operations in Brazilian waters.
DOF remarked that this latest award follows a year of significant contract wins for the group in the region, adding more than $2 billion to its total backlog through various tenders.
DOF Group CEO Mons Aase commented that the contract provides a "strong" foundation for the company as it celebrates 25 years of operations in Brazil.
He noted that a large portion of the regional fleet is now committed to firm contracts extending beyond 2030.